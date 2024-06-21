Skip to Content
Imperial County

Locals react to Gov. Newsom’s proposal to restrict phone usage in schools

Canva
By ,
today at 12:09 PM
Published 11:55 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a plan to restrict student phone use in schools.

While this proposal is not law yet, he says social media is a cost for mental health in children and teens.

One Southwest High School student said restricting phones will not help the issue, and phones could be useful for emergencies such as mass shootings and getting in contact with parents.

Stay tuned with us as we interview a parents who give their opinion on the proposal.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content