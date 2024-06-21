Locals react to Gov. Newsom’s proposal to restrict phone usage in schools

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a plan to restrict student phone use in schools.

While this proposal is not law yet, he says social media is a cost for mental health in children and teens.

One Southwest High School student said restricting phones will not help the issue, and phones could be useful for emergencies such as mass shootings and getting in contact with parents.

Stay tuned with us as we interview a parents who give their opinion on the proposal.