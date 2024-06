BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers from the Brawley Police Department visited Brawley Union High School to teach students about law enforcement.

According to a social media post from Brawley PD, incoming freshman students were taking a law enforcement course at the Brawley school.

The course was for students to build up their careers as they asked questions about working as police officers.

Read the full post here.