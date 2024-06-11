New contractor selected to join SDSU, IVC housing project

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new contractor and architect have been selected for a join housing project by Imperial Valley College (IVC) and San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley.

First announced in fall 2023, the housing project's new contractor was selected to be Nielsen Construction California, Inc., which will be using their design partner SILLMAN as the architect.

"Through this new development and partnership with Imperial Valley College, our students will be able to save on transportation and housing costs and are likely to develop an even deeper sense of campus community. The selection of Nielsen Construction California and SILLMAN is an important next step in bringing this shared vision to life." Guillermina Gina Nuñez-Mchiri, dean of SDSU Imperial Valley

About $11.6 million towards the project was made possible by state funding, and will be used to build single and double-room homes at SDSU Imperial Valley.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.