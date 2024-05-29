Two new Calexico City Councilmembers appointed

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Victor Legaspi and Lisa Tylenda were appointed as the new Calexico City Councilmembers.

Both shared they would work as a team to balance the city's decisions.

The new council members were selected among 10 candidates at a special city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

They were subjected to questions about how to solve the city's problems.

The new council members will hold office for six months, which is left to the current administration after the former council members, Gilberto Manzanarez and Raúl Ureña, were dismissed in a special election.