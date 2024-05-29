Skip to Content
Imperial County

Two new Calexico City Councilmembers appointed

KYMA
By
today at 12:15 PM
Published 12:00 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Victor Legaspi and Lisa Tylenda were appointed as the new Calexico City Councilmembers.

Both shared they would work as a team to balance the city's decisions.

The new council members were selected among 10 candidates at a special city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

They were subjected to questions about how to solve the city's problems.

The new council members will hold office for six months, which is left to the current administration after the former council members, Gilberto Manzanarez and Raúl Ureña, were dismissed in a special election.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content