Imperial County

Dangers of heatstroke as summer approaches

KYMA
Published 11:55 AM

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says heatstroke is the #1 killer of children besides car crashes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local agencies are warning the community about the dangers of heatstroke.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and the El Centro Fire Department are working together to help reduce heatstroke deaths by raising awareness.

“As outside temperatures rise, the risks of children dying from being left alone inside a hot vehicle also rises,” said Andrew Miller, Battalion Chief with El Centro Fire Department. “What is most tragic is that the majority of these deaths could have been prevented.”

Here are three important things to follow and remember:

  1. NEVER leave a child in a vehicle unattended even if the engine is running and the air conditioner is turned on. 
  2. Make it a habit to look in the backseat EVERY time you exit the car; and
  3. ALWAYS lock the car and put the keys out of reach.  

Here are the warning signs of heatstroke:

  • red, hot, and dry skin,
  • no sweating,
  • strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse,
  • nausea, confusion, or acting strangely.

If a child shows any signs of heatstroke after being in a hot vehicle, make sure to cool the child rapidly by spraying them with cool water or with a garden house, according to a press release.

Never cool the child with an ice bath and contact 9-1-1 or your local emergency number immediately.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an education campaign called “Where’s Baby? Look Before You Lock."

This effort is to help save lives and spread awareness of the dangers of heatstroke.

NHTSA said children's body temperatures can rise five to five times faster than adults.

According to NHTSA Traffic Safety Marketing, 29 children died due to heatstroke from being left in hot vehicles in 2023.

NHTSA also mentioned the average number of U.S. child heatstroke deaths per year since 1998 is 38. 

For information on NHTSA’s “Where’s Baby? Look Before You Lock.” campaign, go to www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke

