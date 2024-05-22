South Imperial Avenue in El Centro to open to traffic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro residents can use a new route to travel north and south of the Interstate 8 freeway.

First responders will also be able to respond quicker to emergencies south of the city.

The first two of a four-phase project of the extension of Imperial Avenue have been completed.

The four-lane street will go from the freeway to Danenberg Drive.

El Centro City Manager Cedric Ceseña said this will ease traffic and could bring more business to the city.

"We would be able to get it to the hospital faster and more efficiently and we are going to have an additional response route for the police and fire forces. In addition, there is going to open this intersection to commercial development. We hope this is going to be a catalyst to see large development happening in this area," stated Cedric Ceseña, El Centro City Manager.

But one local resident said he's concerned about the traffic that will travel on Wake Avenue towards Imperial Avenue.

"When they put this in they put a 30-mile per hour speed limit this is a residential area there’s nothing else but houses, it should be 25, and on that span of distance there’s has to be 1 if not 2 stop signs or at least speed bumps," explained Paul Creiglow, an El Centro resident.

City officials say they understand residents' concerns and will take everything into consideration for public safety.

"We understand the concern and we are taking steps in order to make this the safest route possible. We want to make sure that our roads are in good quality and roadworthy for the public that will be traveling through them," shared Cedric Ceseña, El Centro City Manager.

Once the funding is secured, the goal is to complete the project all the way to McCabe Road within two to three years.

The road does not open to the public until Thursday, May 23, in the evening.