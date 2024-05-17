Southwest High School celebrates Health Science Center’s grand opening

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest High School celebrated its grand opening of the Southwest Health Science Center and had California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos cut the ribbon for the ceremony.

The event happened on Thursday, May 16, and marked a significant opportunity for the students and the future of healthcare education, said the Central Union High School District (CUHSD).

Along with the celebration was also a community partner resource fair and student-led tours of the Health Science Center.

CUHSD said it welcomed Dr. Diana E. Ramos, who is a renowned public health leader and California’s second Surgeon General and first Latina Surgeon General.

She visited the new center and engaged with the students enrolled in the Career Technical Education: Health Science and Medical Technology pathways.

Dr. Ramos also encouraged the students to seize the opportunities that the new center has to offer.

“The California Surgeon General, Dr. Ramos had the opportunity to see first hand that in communities like the Imperial Valley we can have robust training facilities like the Southwest Health Science Center where students can really engage and immerse themselves into learning the skills at the high school level,” said Mrs. Jackie Valadez, Coordinator for the Southwest Academy for Careers in Health Sciences and Career Technical Education teacher.

“This center is a great thing for students at Southwest, especially for students who are hands-on learners, we can gain experience instead of just sitting inside a classroom,” said Rosa Rubio, Senior at Southwest High School and Chair of the Coalition for Student Wellness.

CUHSD the Health Science Center serves students enrolled in the Career Technical Education: Health Science and Medical Technology courses at Southwest High School.

The new facility has a healthcare setting that provides students with hands-on training and real-world experiences.