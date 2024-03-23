Man arrested in Imperial County after mother and kids found dead in North Carolina

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) arrested 35-year-old Benjamin Taylor on March 16 in connection to the murders of a mother and her two kids in Charlotte, North Carolina.

22-year-old Makayla Johnson and her four-year-old and and seven-month-old child were found dead more than a week after they were reported missing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).



Taylor was charged with three counts of murder and one count of concealment of death after being arrested in Imperial County, California on March 16.

He will be held in the Imperial County Jail, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

"He was caught in our county. There was a fugitive complaint out for him alleging that he commited three crimes in North Carolina. Three counts of first degree murder," said George Marquez, the District Attorney of Imperial County.