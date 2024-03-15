Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man found guilty of threatening an officer

today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:44 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said a jury returned a guilty verdict against Joshua Nussbaum for multiple charges including threatening a police officer.

It includes one count of criminal threats, a felony strike offense, and one count of threatening a police officer.

The District Attorney's Office said when Nussbaum was being arrested for an outstanding warrant and residential burglary in Niland, California in June 2023, he threatened to kill a deputy sheriff and his family.

Nussbaum's sentencing hearing will be on April 23, 2024.

He is facing two years in state prison, said the District Attorney's Office.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

