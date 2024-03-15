Man found guilty of threatening an officer

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said a jury returned a guilty verdict against Joshua Nussbaum for multiple charges including threatening a police officer.

It includes one count of criminal threats, a felony strike offense, and one count of threatening a police officer.

The District Attorney's Office said when Nussbaum was being arrested for an outstanding warrant and residential burglary in Niland, California in June 2023, he threatened to kill a deputy sheriff and his family.

Nussbaum's sentencing hearing will be on April 23, 2024.

He is facing two years in state prison, said the District Attorney's Office.