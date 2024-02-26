Candidates running for Imperial Irrigation District Division 4

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California's Primary Election is a little over a week away.

Five candidates are running for Imperial Irrigation District Division 4:

Michael Anthony Jeffers, a businessman

Rodolfo “Gitano” Valdez, a retired firefighter captain

Lewis Pacheco, a retired school administrator

Joong Kim, a businessman/community advocate

Javier Gonzalez, incumbent

While JB Hamby is the only candidate running for Imperial Irrigation District Division 2, Lewis Pacheco shared what changes he has made in almost the last four years:

"All of you probably got new LED street lights, new fencing in the all American canal, we covered all the wholes in the canals, we cleaned up the canal, right now they are putting fencing in the central main canal, that's another canal that goes through Calexico."

Javier Gonzalez also shared what change he would like to see saying, "We have the land, we have the power, we have the water, let's develop, let's bring in industries."

