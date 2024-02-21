Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man allegedly holds woman captive

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars after allegedly holding his girlfriend captive for about one week in Winterhaven.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Jason Jose was arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend and holding her hostage.

The District Attorney's Office said he's facing at least four felony charges.

“An attempted murder assault with a firearm, criminal threats, domestic violence or an extended period of time,” stated George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney.

Jose is being held at the Imperial County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

He's scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

