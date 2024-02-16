Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe announce effort to establish National Monument

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe announced an effort to establish the Kw'tsán National Monument.

They also called on President Biden to protect over 390,000 acres of the Tribe’s homelands in Imperial County.

Right now, the lands are being managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The lands hold cultural, ecological, recreational, scenic, and historic values.

EcoFlight Tours was able to give people a bird's eye point of view of the boundary lines of the monument proposal early Monday morning.

The Tribe also mentioned the monument intends to protect the lands and prevent future harmful activities like mining and new industrial development.