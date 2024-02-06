Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial County announces Vote-by-Mail ballots have been mailed

today at 10:42 AM
Published 11:55 AM

Presidential Primary Election will be happening on March 5, 2024

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Registered voters in Imperial County should be receiving their Vote-by-Mail ballots for the upcoming Presidential Primary Election.

The Imperial County Executive Office said registered voters should expect their ballots shortly and return their completed ballots as soon as possible.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before March 5 and received by the Registrar of Voters' Office no later than March 12.

Voters can also return their ballot in person.

Here are the following Official ROV Drop Boxes locations:

  • Brawley City Hall - 400 Main St., Brawley
  • Calexico City Hall - 608 Heber Ave., Calexico
  • Calipatria City Hall - 125 Park St., Calipatria
  • Holtville City Hall - 121 W. 5th St., Holtville
  • Imperial City Hall - 400 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial
  • Westmorland City Hall - 355 S. Center St., Westmorland
  • County Administration Center - 940 W. Main St., El Centro
    • West Parking Lot (Drive-Up) OR East Entrance

Ballots dropped off in person must be deposited before 8 p.m. on March 5.

To track the status of your ballot, visit www.WheresMyBallot.com.

For more information on the voting process, go to www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org.

VBM-Ballots-Mailed-ENGSPADownload
