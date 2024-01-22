Environmental roundtable with California Attorney General

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California's Attorney General was in Imperial County Monday addressing the environmental challenges the Valley faces.

During the roundtable, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and local leaders discussed the main environmental issues the Valley is facing like lithium plants, air and water pollution, and how the state can help to solve these problems

"We enforce laws like CE-QA which require environmental impact reports to make sure they are appropriate also the federal analog and we’ve been involved in different places around California and receive the potential opportunity to be involved in that way.," explained Rob Bonta, California Attorney General.

Some other issues were brought up in the meeting.

"Pesticides exposure, access to clean water and clean air and how to interact with what office can do when it comes to enforcement," stated Bonta.

Comite Civico del Valle’s Director said every industry is welcome to the Imperial Valley but they have to follow California regulations to prevent any environmental problems.

"We are going to make sure to bring accountability and bring balance but we are in favor of industry, responsible development, climate-friendly development public health friendly development," said Luis Olmedo, Comite Civico del Valle Director.

The California Attorney General said there’s no timeline for when all the issues could be fixed in the Imperial Valley due to the complexity of some of them but working with local leaders is a good start.