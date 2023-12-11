USDA to announce investments during Winterhaven visit

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be announcing $81 million of investments that will create economic opportunity in underserved rural and Native American communities.

The investments will help these communities across the United States.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Farah Ahmad will join California State Director Maria Gallegos Herrera in Winterhaven, California to make the announcement.

USDA mentioned the Winterhaven County Water District will also receive a grant to make water system improvements that will provide clean, reliable drinking water for the entire community.

There will be a roundtable discussion with area stakeholders and partners.

We will also be livestreaming the roundtable discussion in this article, on our livestream page, and on our YouTube channel at 3 p.m. MST/ 2 p.m. PST.