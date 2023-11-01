City of El Centro unveils honorees with First Responders Wall plaque ceremony

Saturday, October 28 was National First Responders Day

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro unveiled its First Responders Wall with 11 honorees to spotlight local heroes.

The ceremony happened on Saturday, October 28 at First Responders Park near Fire Station Three in El Centro.

The City of El Centro said almost all of the honorees attended the ceremony, along with their families and friends.

The wall showcased 11 plaques that will honor the first responders for their service and dedication.

“The City of El Centro continues to honor our local heroes. Our Veterans Wall at Bucklin Park was only a start, and now we continue with our First Responders Wall,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. “Our First Responders deserve so much praise for the risk they take when answering a call. This is one way to ensure we honor and praise them for their service.”

The city said every year, they will open the application process to include more first responders.

First responders who qualify for the wall are peace officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and public safety dispatchers.

