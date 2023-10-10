New manufacturing facility to produce modular homes for Imperial Valley 

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Boise Idaho-based company, IndieDwell, had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, welcoming its new 105,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The facility will help build new modular, affordable homes in order to help with the housing crisis in Imperial Valley.

The factory will also employ 200 people once the factory is fully operating.

The application process will begin in mid-October through their website at www.indiedwell.com.