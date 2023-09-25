CHP and ICPHD offer car seat inspections on Child Safety Awareness Day 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department and California Highway Patrol held a child car seat inspection for Child Safety Awareness Day.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians from participating agencies inspected residents' car seats on Saturday.

They also educated parents on how to know if their car seats were expired, damaged, or not the right size for the child.

If the car seat was destroyed or damaged, participating agencies would replace it with a new car seat free of charge.

These free car seats were also provided by the state.

“They might have a car seat that has been outgrown by the child or they might have a car seat that they picked up at a garage sale or that is expired or has been replaced or altered in the harness or any of the equipment itself,” said Health Program Coordinator Mayra Ibarra.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than a third (36%) of children under 13 who died while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained.

Officer Arturo Platero, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol stated, “Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research shows that 95 percent of car seats are installed or used improperly. Using age-and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly is one of the best ways to reduce these deaths.”

Parents who are still interested in having their child’s car seat inspected can call 442-265-1388 to schedule an appointment.