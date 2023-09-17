Imperial Valley celebrates Mexican Independence Day

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - SDSU Imperial Valley, the Calexico Rotary Club and the Consulate of Mexico hosted a festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day in Calexico on Saturday night.

The free event, called the Mariachi Sin Fronteras Festival, featured dance performances, musical guests and local vendors selling arts and crafts.

“It’s very important for us to give the community festivities that celebrate the traditions and the culture of Mexico,” said Mario Beltran-Mainero, Deputy Consul for the Consulate of Mexico for Calexico.

All proceeds from the event will fund scholarship opportunities for local high school students and SDSU Imperial Valley students.