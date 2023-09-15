Early Mexican Independence Day celebrations kick off in the Valley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The VO Medical Center in Brawley started its Mexican Independence Day Celebration.

The event on Thursday night was open to the community where they were able to enjoy some Mexican food, live performances, and a traditional Mexican dress contest.

The Ballet Folklorico group, Las Flores del Valle, also performed for guests with live Mariachi.

The Traditional El Grito was made by the Deputy Counsel for Mexico in Calexico, Marío Beltrán Mainero.

“In Imperial Valley, we have a big Mexican community, obviously around 90% of the people have Mexican origins. So it’s important for us to participate in the events that celebrate Mexico, especially during the month of September and we’re doing it here tonight with Dr. Vo and his team and we know that they have a big commitment towards the community,” expressed Beltrán.

The Valley will continue with its Independence Day celebrations this weekend at San Diego State University in Imperial Valley on September 16 at 7:00 p.m.

It is a free admission event open to the community.