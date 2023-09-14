Coachella suspects arrested for allegedly stealing cars

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two teens from the Coachella area were arrested for allegedly stealing multiple cars in Calexico.

The two teens were already suspected of stealing at least two cars but both were arrested while searching for their next victim.

Calexico police said a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old stole at least two cars and almost a third by the "Food for Less" grocery store.

“They contacted both suspects inner around a vehicle which was later discovered to be stolen out of the City of Indio Coachella area. After that, they contacted the second guy or second subject and they located the second vehicle that was reported stolen locally,” said Armando Orozco, Operations Commander.

Both suspects were wearing black clothing and one suspect was wearing a mask while the other had a hat on.

The vehicles that were stolen were a 2018 Kia and a Hyundai Tucson, both vehicles were damaged.

"The ignitions were punched. So the ignitions were damaged. So they were able to start the car without a key," said Orozco.

Police are investigating if the two suspects are part of a car theft ring.

The 19-year-old suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail.

The 17-year-old is being held at Imperial County Juvenile Hall.

Both of them are charged with two counts of vehicle theft.