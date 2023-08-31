Skip to Content
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrest prior sex offender illegally crossing into the U.S.

Agents using camera equipment spotted a man walking north from the border around midnight

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man with a prior sexual offense conviction.

On early Tuesday morning, agents were using camera equipment and spotted a man walking north from the international boundary in an agricultural field about three miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry.

CBP said agents found the man hiding in the field, arrested him and took him to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

According to CBP, they discovered the 23-year-old man has a prior conviction for a sexual offense.

The man was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in July 2015 and is facing federal charges, said CBP.

