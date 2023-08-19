Skip to Content
Imperial County

Lightning seen in Imperial County ahead of Hurricane Hilary

CBS
By ,
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:36 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Lightning flashed across the sky in Southern California as weather officials warned of thunderstorms early on Saturday morning, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of thunderstorms in the Imperial Valley early on Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect for parts of California on Saturday.

Hilary was expected to pass the west-central coast of Baja California as a hurricane, before weakening to a tropical storm by Sunday when it is expected to move near the northwestern coast of the peninsula, officials said.

Strong winds and heavy rain would begin in advance of Hilary’s arrival, officials said.

Footage posted by @jeremyy.17__ shows lightning flashing across the sky early on Saturday in Imperial County.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content