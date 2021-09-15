Imperial County sees low voter turnout for recall election

Imperial County

Officials said a low voter turnout was expected, but this time lessons were learned - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - One of the major concerns post election is the voter turnout. Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar said the county will work on implementing a better outreach strategy for voting in Imperial County.

The most recent numbers put registered voter turnout at 16%. Rebollar doesn’t expect this number to significantly go up as more votes get counted.

In Imperial County, 61% of voters said no to the recall, keeping Governor Newsom in office. And as votes keep coming in, Rebollar said that county staff is working around the clock.

“The Canvass Board will continue to process the vote-by-mail, provisional and conditional ballots until all votes are counted,” clarified Rebollar.

Rebollar said the county will continue to update folks with numbers as more votes come in.

The Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale hopes that county staff can finish counting all the ballots by early next week.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra details what the county expects to do to get more voters to the polls in future elections.