Imperial County officials warn residents about in-person voting rules

Imperial County

Calexico and Brawley residents are making their way to the polls and officials warn residents of rules to vote in-person - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County officials warn residents to bring mail-in ballot to vote in-person.

Valerie, a proctor at Mario Esquer Building in Calexico, shared that in-person voting is "dead". They have not seen many people come in. They had only completed seven provisional ballots, which is very low for an Election Day.

Gil Rebollar, Public Information Officer at Imperial County Administration Office, said they are missing volunteers to help at polling sites.

"There was a bit of a challenge getting poll workers, I know that our elections office worked really hard to conduct outreach," said Rebollar.

Rebollar said the lack of workers have prompted county workers to step in and help at poll sites.

Western Avenue Baptist Church in Brawley hosted in-person voting. The proctor, Adan, said there were two people that were upset about having to turn in their mail-in ballot, ultimately, they didn't vote.



The proctor in Brawley said they have seen a steady flow of folks casting their vote in person.

