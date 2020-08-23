ICYMI: Top stories for the week of August 16, 2020

Imperial County

A look back at the most-read posts of the past week

Yuma County's new coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped significantly today. The county has no new deaths to report and only 17 new cases.

The Yuma County Sheriffs Office (YCSO) says it is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead during a welfare check Friday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says one person is dead, another person injured after a shooting Saturday morning.

Jimmie Roy Jordan was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for the murder of 31-year-old Marcus Jackson.

Yuma Lutheran School is one of the only schools in Arizona who decided to return to full in-person instruction Monday amid the pandemic.