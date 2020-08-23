ICYMI: Top stories for the week of August 16, 2020
A look back at the most-read posts of the past week
#1: No new deaths, Yuma County coronavirus cases dropping
Yuma County's new coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped significantly today. The county has no new deaths to report and only 17 new cases.
#2: Two people found dead during welfare check
The Yuma County Sheriffs Office (YCSO) says it is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead during a welfare check Friday.
#3: YPD reports one dead, another injured after shooting
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says one person is dead, another person injured after a shooting Saturday morning.
#4: Yuma man sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder
Jimmie Roy Jordan was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for the murder of 31-year-old Marcus Jackson.
#5: First day of in-person classes for Yuma Lutheran School
Yuma Lutheran School is one of the only schools in Arizona who decided to return to full in-person instruction Monday amid the pandemic.
