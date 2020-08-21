Skip to Content
Two people found dead during welfare check

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriffs Office (YCSO) says it is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead during a welfare check Friday.

Sheriff officials say around 2:06 pm they received a call to conduct a welfare check on the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue.

When sheriff deputies arrived they discovered two people dead.

A cause of death hasn't been released, but the scene is being treated as homicide investigation.

No further details on the investigation have been released.

This is an on-going investigation.

