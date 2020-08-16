No new deaths, Yuma County coronavirus cases dropping

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's new coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped significantly today.

The county has no new deaths to report and only 17 new cases.

The death toll still stands at 297. The total number of cases is now at 11,871.

There are 10 ventilators in use at the Yuma Regional Medical Center which is 4 less than yesterday (Saturday). 938 patients have been released from YRMC.

The county has tested more than 58,000 people. Once the results come back from the five-day testing blitz, public health officials with the county will determine when it's safe to reopen.