YPD reports one dead, another injured after shooting

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says one person is dead, another person injured after reporting to shots fired Saturday.

Police officers reported to a call of shots fired at about 10:48 am to the 2100 block of South 4th Avenue.

When officers arrived they say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was also found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

YPD says they have no suspects and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.