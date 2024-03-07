Decrease in migrant encounters in the Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in January of Fiscal Year 2024, the Yuma Sector saw a total of 3,735 migrant encounters.

This is a slight decrease from December when they saw a total of 7,145 migrant encounters.

But in the Tucson Sector, in December, they saw 80,184 encounters, while in January, they saw a big increase, which was a total of 50,565 encounters.

For the the entire Southwest border, they saw one of the biggest total numbers of encounters which was 301,984 in December and in January the number was cut almost by half at 176,205.

We talked to Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Board of Supervisors for District 2 in which he shared although there is a decrease in migrant encounters, the Yuma Sector is still helping out the Tucson and San Diego Sectors to decompress.