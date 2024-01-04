Skip to Content
Mexicali shelters prepared for migrants caravan

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali shelters are preparing for the possible arrival of thousands of migrants from a caravan on its way from southern Mexico.

The Mexican government estimates the caravan is composed of more than 7,000 migrants from various countries who crossed into Mexico starting late last month.

The local government says it's prepared to receive the migrants if they come.

They're currently working on security shelter, food, and medical services.

“The local government does weekly monitoring of the capacity of the migrant shelters. We currently have 34 percent occupancy, this means that we can receive up to 1,400 people if needed," said Aarón Gómez, migrant shelter director.

This as both Mexico and the United States continue working on better immigration policies to decrease illegal crossings and secure the border.

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

