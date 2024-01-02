Skip to Content
Immigration

Yuma County sees impact from Lukeville Port of Entry closure

KYMA
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:34 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In November, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saw about 6,100 migrant encounters in the Yuma Sector.

A slight increase from October when they saw about 5,800 encounters.

For the Tucson Sector, CBP saw about 64,600 encounters in November and about 55,200 encounters for October.

Nationwide, CBP saw over 242,400 encounters in November alone.

About a 2,000 increase compared to October of this fiscal year.

According to Amanda Aguirre, the President and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, they normally see about six to eight buses a day.

However, they are soon expecting a surge and seeing up to 10 buses a day.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content