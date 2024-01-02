Yuma County sees impact from Lukeville Port of Entry closure

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In November, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saw about 6,100 migrant encounters in the Yuma Sector.

A slight increase from October when they saw about 5,800 encounters.

For the Tucson Sector, CBP saw about 64,600 encounters in November and about 55,200 encounters for October.

Nationwide, CBP saw over 242,400 encounters in November alone.

About a 2,000 increase compared to October of this fiscal year.

According to Amanda Aguirre, the President and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, they normally see about six to eight buses a day.

However, they are soon expecting a surge and seeing up to 10 buses a day.