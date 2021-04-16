White House Reportedly Expelling Hundreds Of Migrant Families

Immigration

(KYMA/KECY) - Some migrant families are being flown thousands of miles across the U.S only to be expelled back to Mexico.

-That's according to a Customs and Border Control spokesperson.

The practice involved more than three thousand migrants who crossed the border into South Texas in March.

The Mexican consulate says they've been put on flights to San Diego - where they were sent back across the border.

The legal justification for that was a Trump-era pandemic rule which allows for a swift return of migrants to Mexico.

Mexican officials say those migrants were later moved to shelters in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego.

But U.S officials say the move could be creating a cycle - because many migrants try to cross into the U.S. multiple times.

The flights are part of an effort to ease the bottleneck in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, were a record number of migrants have been apprehended.