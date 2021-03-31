Yuma man arrested for human smuggling

Immigration

6 undocumented immigrants attempted to flee the vehicle after being pulled over

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of undocumented immigrants flees their vehicle after deputies attempted to pull them over for a missing headlight.

Border Patrol agents said the deputies requested their assistance around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the passengers ran from the Ford Explorer.

When agents got to the scene, they found all undocumented immigrants in the area.

Agents arrested all six passengers. As for the driver, he remained on the scene. They say those arrested are Mexican nationals who had illegally crossed the border.

Agents say the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Felix Omar Alonzo from Yuma, faces human smuggling charges.

They say Alonzo had a previous felony conviction for aggravated assault.