Federal officials visit Yuma to discuss plans for asylum seekers

Immigration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told News 11, several federal officials visited Yuma Tuesday to discuss resources for the influx of undocumented immigrants at the border.

The visit included the Department of Homeland Security representatives that deal specifically with healthcare.

Also, four people from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Arizona Department of Military Affairs, a representative from Arizona Governor Ducey's office, and the Arizona National Guard.

Those visitors met with Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) and local non-profits, regarding their efforts helping asylum seekers that have been released into the Yuma County community.

Mayor Nicholls said, today's discussion was discussing the asylum seekers from a resource, and COVID-19 perspective.

Trying to come up with how to fulfill costs for COVID testing and transportation to shelters in other cities that can take in asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay.

RCBH confirmed it will expect more visitors at the federal level to visit it's Somerton site this weekend.

The mayor hopes to have results from the meeting within the next few weeks.