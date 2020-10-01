Area near Calexico Outlets identified as illegal entry point

Immigration

Border Patrol claims location sees illegal border crossings every day

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol says it's identified a frequently-used illegal entry point, and it's inside Calexico's city limits.

Agent Carlos Pitones says video shows multiple illegal crossings near the Calexico Outlets every day. Pitones tells News 11's Gianella Ghiglino, migrants are often seen scaling the 30-foot fence and making their way towards the mall.

He says the Border Patrol wants it to stop.

"There are definitely dangers involved and that's why we have agents on both sides of the mall," said Pitones.

