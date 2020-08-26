Skip to Content
Immigration
Trump to nominate Wolf as permanent Homeland Security Secretary

Chad Wolf has been acting secretary since November of 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump makes it clear, he thinks Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf should have the job permanently.

The President tweeted out his intentions Tuesday:

Wolf began serving in an acting capacity in November of last year. However, earlier this month the Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded the president appointed Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to their positions improperly. The GAO says, since the Senate has confirmed neither man, that makes them ineligible to continue serving in their current positions.

Kristjen Nielsen was the last Homeland Secretary to be officially confirmed. She stepped down in April of 2019.

Wolf said he was honored to be nominated. In a written statement he said "the mission of the DHS is as critical as ever."

