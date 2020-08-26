Trump to nominate Wolf as permanent Homeland Security Secretary

Immigration

Chad Wolf has been acting secretary since November of 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump makes it clear, he thinks Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf should have the job permanently.

The President tweeted out his intentions Tuesday:

I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Wolf began serving in an acting capacity in November of last year. However, earlier this month the Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded the president appointed Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to their positions improperly. The GAO says, since the Senate has confirmed neither man, that makes them ineligible to continue serving in their current positions.

Kristjen Nielsen was the last Homeland Secretary to be officially confirmed. She stepped down in April of 2019.

Wolf said he was honored to be nominated. In a written statement he said "the mission of the DHS is as critical as ever."