Mexican officials and residents criticize border tax threat

Immigration

Mayor calls comment made by President Trump during Yuma visit "a political stunt"

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican resident and officials are speaking out against comments made by President Donald Trump during his Tuesday visit to Yuma.

Traffic leading up to the Port of Entry in Cuidad Juarez

The President suggested levying a tax on cars crossing from Mexico into the U.S. He said the tax would be used to pay for construction of his signature border wall. Trump also vowed Mexico is "100-percent" paying for the wall.

The mayor of Ciudad Juarez, which shares the border with El Paso, Texas, called the President's comments "a political stunt" aimed at garnering support ahead of the November general election.

Passing through the Port in Cuidad Juarez

About 73-million personal vehicles crossed from Mexico into the U.S. last year. The tens of thousands of people who cross daily include both Mexican nationals and dual citizen. Many are essential workers who've kept American hospitals running during the pandemic.