Home Grown: 4-H showmen show off animals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Fair kicked off Tuesday, with local 4-H kids showing their home-grown animals in the arena!

Inside the beef barn at the 72nd annual Yuma County Fair with market and production steers, it supports the country’s oldest youth organization.

The Yuma County Fair is not only a time for great food and thrilling rides but it’s a time for our local 4-H members to shine and showcase the projects they have been working on all year.

“He is mostly a sweet boy, he is lying down right now which is nice, hopefully, he can rest a little bit. I’ve had him since last June. He came from Oklahoma," shared Isaac Chapman, Arizona 4-H State Ambassador.

Isaac Chapman has been showing animals for about 10 years, now he’s a senior in high school reminiscing on his years in 4-H.

This year he raised a market steer named Harry.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I’ve spent my whole life here pretty much I started when I was 8 or 9 years old showing rabbits in the small animal barn and then I decided I wanted to move to something bigger. I think I’m really going to miss it because it’s been super fun," expressed Chapman.

Another 4-H member, Rylee Riesland has been in 4-H for about 5 years now.

This year she’s showing her turkey named Walter.

“This is my first year with a turkey, so he is a new addition and I’m super excited to be working with him," said Rylee Riesland, 4-H showman.

Rylee says raising Walter has taught her many lessons.

“4-Hteaches us leadership skills, responsibility, and we are all about community service so it’s a really good thing to get into because you make a lot of connections, you learn a lot and it’s really enriching because you get to learn a lot about your animal," shared Riesland.

Both Isaac and Rylee will be showing off their animals throughout the week.

And keep in mind, Saturday is the auction. So if anyone is interested in purchasing a home-grown animal from a home-grown kid, visit the junior livestock committee office for more information.

The fair will continue through Sunday, so definitely come on out with all your family and friends.