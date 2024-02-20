Home Grown: Southwest Ag Summit kicks off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight's Home Grown report, ag week kicked off Tuesday with farmers from near and far coming together in Yuma to learn and work together at the Southwest Ag Summit.

The summit began with the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament Tuesday afternoon and continues throughout the week.

This is the desert southwest’s premier agriculture industry show.

It's in the middle of some of the most diverse and productive agricultural land in the world.

Renowned experts from across the globe will talk about irrigation management, immigration reform, and fresh produce safety among other topics.

“The presentations are pertinent issues to today, whether it be water, environmental issues, labor all these things come up in our presentations, and it’s very effective. When I say people from all over the world are here, they are, and not only to see what we’re doing, but to demonstrate what they have, the equipment that they have," stated Steven Alameda, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association Board Member.

The summit also provides an opportunity to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways everyone can work together.

Ag week will conclude with the harvest dinner on Thursday evening celebrating local agriculture and raising money for the Yuma County Ag Producer Scholarship recipients.