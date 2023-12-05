Home Grown: Desert ag research symposium

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight’s Home Grown report, the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture (YCEDA) asks you to save the date for the Desert Ag Research Symposium on soil health.

The symposium is set to take place on January 9, 2024, and will be co-hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

YCEDA invites you to come to learn about the research being conducted in desert ag soils and Yuma agriculture.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Yuma.

Click here for more information.