Home Grown: How to be a master gardener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown report, the University of Arizona Ag Extension is hosting a class where you can learn to be a master gardener.

This isn't a designation for someone who is good at gardening, but a specific title achieved through skill, hard work, and a passion for people.



“A master gardener does all kinds of different things that relate to plants. So if you like to reach out to people, if you like to help people with their plants, with their gardens, with their yards, if you like to be around other people that like plants, and like to garden, then the master gardener program is for you,” said Urban Horticulture Program Coordinator, Janine Lane.

The Yuma Master Gardener class starts June 29th and runs through the end of September.

It will be held at U of A Yuma on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to apply. https://extension.arizona.edu/2023-yuma-master-gardener-class