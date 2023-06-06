Skip to Content
Home Grown

Home Grown: How to be a master gardener

KYMA
By
New
Published 2:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown report, the University of Arizona Ag Extension is hosting a class where you can learn to be a master gardener. 

This isn't a designation for someone who is good at gardening, but a specific title achieved through skill, hard work, and a passion for people.


“A master gardener does all kinds of different things that relate to plants. So if you like to reach out to people, if you like to help people with their plants, with their gardens, with their yards, if you like to be around other people that like plants, and like to garden, then the master gardener program is for you,” said Urban Horticulture Program Coordinator, Janine Lane.

The Yuma Master Gardener class starts June 29th and runs through the end of September.

It will be held at U of A Yuma on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to apply. https://extension.arizona.edu/2023-yuma-master-gardener-class

Article Topic Follows: Home Grown

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content