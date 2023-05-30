Yuma man nominated to head Arizona Department of Agriculture

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In Tuesday's Homegrown report, Governor Katie Hobbs looked to Yuma for the next head of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

It was recently announced that Paul Brierley, Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture was nominated for the position.

Brierley will be responsible for continuing the successes of the state's AG industry and navigating ongoing challenges.

Samantha Byrd will have an exclusive interview with Brierley about this nomination tonight.