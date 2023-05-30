Skip to Content
Home Grown

Yuma man nominated to head Arizona Department of Agriculture

KYMA
By
Published 11:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In Tuesday's Homegrown report, Governor Katie Hobbs looked to Yuma for the next head of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

It was recently announced that Paul Brierley, Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture was nominated for the position.

Brierley will be responsible for continuing the successes of the state's AG industry and navigating ongoing challenges.

Samantha Byrd will have an exclusive interview with Brierley about this nomination tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Home Grown

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content