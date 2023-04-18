Home Grown: U of A extension and the state of Arizona collaborating to help farmers save water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week's Home Grown report, one of the most limiting factors to growing crops in Arizona is water.

With the water crisis hitting farmers hard, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and the state are collaborating to prevent billions of gallons of water from drifting away on the wind.

The State Water Irrigation Efficiency Program offers grants of up to $1,500 per acre, $1 million per farm to help convert from flood irrigation to drip or sprinkler systems that cut water use by 20% or more.

State Representative Tim Dunn spearheaded this project and says the state approved $30 million in this effort and another another round of funding is making its way through the Legislature.

If it is included in the fiscal 2024 budget currently under negotiation, another $30 million would be available.

Data from the first 12 applications predict savings of almost 7,400 acre-feet of water, or more than 2.4 billion gallons, over the three years of the pilot program.

Interested farmers or ranchers can get more information or apply here. To read the bill authorizing the Water Irrigation Efficiency Program, click here.