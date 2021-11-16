Home Grown: Arizona celebrates Leafy Greens Month

News 11's April Hettinger lays out the revenue benefits to our local economy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, its Leafy Greens Month!

That is a big deal for Arizona.

Governor Doug Ducey declared November as Leafy Greens Month because of Arizona's substantial contribution to the nation's lettuce supply.

As we all know, Yuma County is the winter lettuce capital of the world.

Leafy greens bring in over $2 billion to our local economy, according to executive director of Desert Premium Farms, John Boelts.

"Yuma County and our region around here contribute between 70% and 90% of the leafy greens consumed in the United States and Canada this time of year from November through late March," Boelts explained.

Roughly five months out of the year are dedicated to leafy green production in Yuma County.

Harvesting season has just begun and will continue being critical in the nation's winter food supply.