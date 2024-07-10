$1M worth of meth found in truck at Calexico East Commercial Facility

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 515 pounds of meth inside wooden furniture July 3, according to a U.S. CBP press release.

CBP says officers stopped a 29-year-old man driving a box truck, who was looking to get into the U.S. from Mexico.

During secondary inspection, his truck was scanned and irregularities were found in the wooden furniture he was transporting, says CBP.

Nearly 50 packages were discovered, with an estimate $928,000 worth of meth.

"I am extremely proud of our officers’ relentless efforts to protect our nation’s borders, even during blazing temperatures," stated Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. "Their tenacity to remain vigilant and prevent dangerous drugs from reaching our communities encapsulates their remarkable dedication and commitment to duty."

The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.