Over 100 pounds of meth found concealed in truck at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESAY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers found 124 pounds of meth inside the parts of a truck at Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says the encounter happened June 17 at about 12:31 a.m. when a 63-year-old man tried to enter the U.S. in a pickup truck.

A CBP K-9 unit alerted officers of illegal substances, so officers continued their investigation and found 102 packages hidden inside a spare tire, gas tank, quarter panels and passenger side doors.

The meth and truck were seized by CBP and the driver was taken by Homeland Security Investigations, according to CBP.