Drug Busts

Over 100 pounds of meth found concealed in truck at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Published 3:39 PM

OTAY MESAY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers found 124 pounds of meth inside the parts of a truck at Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says the encounter happened June 17 at about 12:31 a.m. when a 63-year-old man tried to enter the U.S. in a pickup truck.

A CBP K-9 unit alerted officers of illegal substances, so officers continued their investigation and found 102 packages hidden inside a spare tire, gas tank, quarter panels and passenger side doors.

The meth and truck were seized by CBP and the driver was taken by Homeland Security Investigations, according to CBP.

Marcos Icahuate

Marcos Icahuate

