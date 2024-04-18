San Diego CBP officers seize $5 million worth of narcotics

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers in the San Diego Field Office were able to seize $5 million worth of narcotics from April 1-14.

They were able to seize 378 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of heroin, 825 pounds of methamphetamine, and 203 pounds of fentanyl in 52 separate drug smuggling attempts.

CBP said the narcotic seizures at ports of entry within the San Diego Field Office have an estimated street value of $5,319,686.

“Smugglers are continuously devising intricate plans to avoid detection, yet our CBP officers have

a remarkable knack for adjusting, predicting, and ultimately exposing even the most sophisticated

strategies,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operation for San Diego. “I commend our

officers for upholding a strong enforcement stance and effectively disrupting the smuggling of

harmful narcotics.”

The suspects involved in the smuggling attempts were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. While the narcotics and associate vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

CBP said the seizures are part of Operation Apollo which is an effort to stop fentanyl from entering into the U.S.

This began in October 2023 in southern California and expanded to Arizona in April.