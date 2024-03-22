El Centro Border Patrol seizes 34 pounds of cocaine at Highway 86 checkpoint

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 20-year-old woman for smuggling cocaine.

On Tuesday evening, a black sedan approached the primary inspection area at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 86.

The driver was directed to go to a secondary inspection and a K-9 Unit did an open-air sniff of the vehicle and led agents to search the trunk.

CBP said agents found a black bag containing several packages wrapped in brown paper consistent with narcotics smuggling.

15 packages were removed from the vehicle and the contents of the packages came out with positive results for cocaine, said CBP.

CBP said the total weight of the cocaine was 34 pounds with an estimated street value of $395,000.

The woman who was a U.S. citizen was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance, said CBP.

The narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation and prosecution, said CBP.

"This drug smuggler probably wasn't planning on building a snowman with these 34 pounds of cocaine,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino. "Instead, her plans were melted down when vigilant Indio Station Border Patrol Agents thwarted her attempt. As usual, I am proud of our agents."