Liquid Methamphetamine found in a truck’s gas tank

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 39-year-old man for attempting to smuggle liquid methamphetamine.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 13 when a Border Patrol K-9 unit at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint alerted to the driver's side wheel well of a truck.

CBP said the agent referred the truck to secondary for inspection.

Agents checked the gas tank and noticed anomalies in the liquid inside the gas tank.

CBP said the liquid was tested and came out positive as methamphetamine.

There was a total of 166.8 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $250,000 removed from the gas tank.

CBP said the driver was a Mexican citizen and was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance.

The vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.